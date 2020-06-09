PlayStation 5 Event Will Be 1080p/30FPS, Trailers Will Be Released in 4K Afterwards

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the recently delayed PlayStation 5 digital event will be taking place on June 11, 2020. Originally scheduled for last week, Sony pushed the show forward in respect to the ongoing protests in the United States against systemic racism and police brutality.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

In an official announcement made earlier today, senior director of content communications Sid Shuman noted that the “pre-taped program” will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second. However, most of the premiered trailers for PlayStation 5 will be available in 4K after the show has ended.

Hence, the broadcast quality will not be a direct representation of the gameplay trailers. The digital show will be in 1080p and 30 frames per second, not the games. The clarification from Sony was important to ensure that fans were not scratching their heads upon seeing PlayStation 5 gameplay footage for the first time. While being pretty obvious, there were people out there who bashed Microsoft for showing games in lower resolutions when it was just the broadcast quality.

Sony also wants everyone to tune in while wearing headphones. “There’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers,” teased Shuman.

Last month, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated that a “compelling” line-up of PS5 games will be unveiled in the near future. The upcoming event is strongly expected to feature a lot of first-party offerings as well as showcasing the PlayStation 5 for the first time. For now, we have only been shown the new DualSense wireless controller. That being said, don’t expect a confirmation on the price tag, at least not yet.