Killing Floor 2 Update 1.42 Is Out, Perilous Plunder

Killing Floor 2 has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.42. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will see that with Killing Floor 2 Update 1.42, the devs introduced the Perilous Plunder update; which includes 1 new community map, 4 new weapons, HRG Teslauncher for the Berserker, Blunderbuss for Demolitionist and Support, and more. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Killing Floor 2 Update 1.42.

1 New Community Map – Desolation: Compatible with Survival, Weekly, Versus Survival, and Endless Game Modes. Explore this secret bunker in the middle of the jungle and slay all the remaining Zeds inside its abandoned facilities.

Compatible with Survival, Weekly, Versus Survival, and Endless Game Modes. Explore this secret bunker in the middle of the jungle and slay all the remaining Zeds inside its abandoned facilities. 4 New Weapons: HRG Kaboomstick for the Demolitionist; HRG Teslauncher for the Berserker; Blunderbuss for the Demolitionist and Support; and Single and Dual Glock 18c for the Gunslinger.

HRG Kaboomstick for the Demolitionist; HRG Teslauncher for the Berserker; Blunderbuss for the Demolitionist and Support; and Single and Dual Glock 18c for the Gunslinger. 1 New Boss Skin: Matriarch Summer Seasonal Variant included thanks to this Killing Floor 2 patch.

Matriarch Summer Seasonal Variant included thanks to this Killing Floor 2 patch. Dosh Vault Additions: HMTech-101 Pistol | Vault | Stars; MKB42H | Vault | Stars; Tommy Gun | Vault | Stars; Boomstick | Vault | Stars; M99 | Vault | Stars.

HMTech-101 Pistol | Vault | Stars; MKB42H | Vault | Stars; Tommy Gun | Vault | Stars; Boomstick | Vault | Stars; M99 | Vault | Stars. New Steam Achievements: Desolation and its collectibles

Desolation and its collectibles Time-limited Objectives, Tickets, and Cosmetics: Seasonal objectives related to Desolation. Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Space Monkey Backpack. Summer Sideshow Prize Tickets. Summer Sideshow Golden Prize Tickets.

Seasonal objectives related to Desolation. Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Space Monkey Backpack. Summer Sideshow Prize Tickets. Summer Sideshow Golden Prize Tickets. Skip Trader Vote Improvements: A vote system similar to the player kick system is implemented for skipping Trader time. When one player initiates the Skip Trader, it appears as a vote for the rest of the team.

A vote system similar to the player kick system is implemented for skipping Trader time. When one player initiates the Skip Trader, it appears as a vote for the rest of the team. Healing UI Improvements: Player health bars will now display an additional bar that represents the amount of health being healed over time.

In other news, player communities are not used to managing changes well, especially if this has to do with financing models. On this occasion, a few months ago, Tripwire Interactive made some important changes in the Killing Floor 2 monetization. The main key? The debut of paid weapons in downloadable packages. The matter has been raised in a Steam post which you can read here.

Here you will find the complete list of all Killing Floor 2 Update 1.42, Perilous Plunder patch notes. I remind you that Tripwire Interactive and Saber Interactive’s Killing Floor 2 released on November 18, 2016 for PC and PlayStation 4; and on August 28, 2017 for Xbox One.