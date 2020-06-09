Hunt: Showdown Update 1.4 Released, Different Intensities For Damage Effects

A brand new patch went live for Hunt: Showdown on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Hunt: Showdown Update 1.4, you will find that the developers introduces different intensities for damage effects, new equipment, new legendaries, and much more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that AI footstep intensity is now driven by aggro level instead of movement speed. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Hunt: Showdown Update 1.4.

Update 1.4 rewrites everything you know about burning, bleeding or poison, with new rules and intensities for each damage type. New Equipment: The update brings some new toys to play with. Now you can poison your careless foes using the brand new Poison Trip Mine tool and as for the careful Hunters, the Serpent trait has been added, allowing the interaction with clues, rifts and abandoned bounties from afar when using dark sight.

Precache skeletons for characters built with skin bundles. UI: More information is displayed when picking up a weapon during a game (Number and type of ammo).

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3, the developers added various new content and introduced loads of bug fixes to the game. They added new AI Variations, a new Time of Day: Sunset, new Equipment, various weapon Changes, improved Death Screen and Lobby, and new Legendary Content.

Here you will find the complete list of all Hunt: Showdown Update 1.4 patch notes. I remind you that Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.