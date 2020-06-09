Fallout 76 Refunds Will Be Honored By EB Games Australia

EB Games in Australia will now be honoring full refunds to anyone who purchased Fallout 76 from or through the retailer in the past couple of years.

When Fallout 76 was launched back in November 2018, a number of players approached EB Games for a refund. The retailer refused while stating that they were not entitled for any kind of refund. EB Games now admits (via VG247) that the retailer “misled customers” and will be issuing refunds for anyone who purchased Fallout 76 between November 14, 2018 and October 31, 2019. However, all customers have until August 1, 2020 to claim a refund.

The change of heart comes swiftly after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) jumped in to protect the rights of Australian customers according to Australian law.

“The Australian Consumer Law provides consumers with the right to ask for their choice of a repair, replacement or refund when they have purchased a product that has a fault which amounts to a major failure,” ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court explained. “Retailers must ensure that they train their staff so they do not misrepresent to consumers their consumer guarantee rights under the Australian Consumer Law, including the right to obtain a refund in certain circumstances.”

Elsewhere, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe has been ordered to pay $3.5 million AUD in fines for misleading PlayStation Store customers. The ACCC recently ruled that Sony made “false and misleading representations” regarding digital refund policies in the country and hence, needs to be penalized.

Sony was also reprimanded for informing consumers that refunds would only be issued by the developer and that refunds would be made with PlayStation Store credit instead of real-world currency. Australian law clearly states that “consumers who buy digital products online have exactly the same rights as they would if they made the purchase at a physical store.” That’s critical since EB Games has not clarified if the retailer will be issuing store credit or cash refunds for Fallout 76. Should it be the former, expect the ACCC to get back into the ring.