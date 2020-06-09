Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Crashes, Black Screen, UI, FPS and Their Fixes

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is out now but players are experiencing crash errors and loading problems right now. We’ve managed to gather a few fixes for some of the most game-breaking issues right now in hopes we might be able to help.

Command & Conquer Remastered Startup Crash

If your game is crashing on startup, you can try launching it with admin right and check if this solves the issue. If not, make sure you don’t have a RAM overload issue, which can be easily fixed by closing all unnecessary applications and browser windows. Another possible fix could be verifying your Steam game files, which can be accessed by right-clicking on the game and choosing Properties. Go to the Local Files tab and click on Verify. If that isn’t working either, you can uninstall Microsoft Visual Studio C++ 2017 and install the 2015 edition instead. Last but not least, you can try uninstalling and installing the game once more.

Game Freezes

Screen freezes are some of the most common issues with PC games. This is most probably an issue with an application overlapping with your game or an error with your hardware. Check minimum specs to be sure that your system can run Command & Conquer Remastered Collection and confirm that your drivers are up to date. In addition, check the Task Manager to see if your RAM is going at percentages above 80%.

Black Screen Issue

Another frequent issue is experiencing a black screen, especially after loading screens. Here are a few fixes that might help you play the game without facing black screens:

Reinstall Visual Studio C++ 2015

Disable Firewall & verify game files afterward

Enter Windowed mode by clicking Alt+Enter

No UI Error

Some of the fixes we mentioned above will also fix the issue of missing UI inside the game. Verifying your game files and checking minimum specifications are the first parts. If still not being able to see the UI, check your GPU’s drivers and install the updates if any. This fix will also work for the “Video Card Driver Crash Detected” issue you might be facing.

Low FPS/Stuttering

If you’re experiencing low FPS and performance issues you might want to check your graphics settings before trying any other fix. Vertical Sync and High Texture Filtering might be causing your game to stutter if you own a low-end GPU. If this is the case, set your graphics settings to low and check if these settings fix your problems. Start upgrading those settings one by one to find out which one causes the issue and set this one to the lowest possible option.

Petroglyph Crash

Players have reported that MSI Afterburner and Riva Tuner have been causing this specific issue to appear. If you’re using any of them, disable them and you’ll be back into play.

Online Stability

Online matching is an issue that is tied to the game’s servers and is in a bit of a hit right now. For starters, make sure that your own connection isn’t facing any issues. Run a speed test and check if you’re good to go. If you do have issues, do a reset on your connection or contact your provider because you might be experiencing an overall connection problem. If everything looks ok then the issue is with the matchmaking system. You’ll have to wait for a hotfix in order to play. Until then, the single-player mode will give you hours upon hours of practice before the issue is fixed.

If you’re experiencing more errors and crashes in Command & Conquer Remastered, there’s a good chance the team will implement a hotfix really soon. Your best bet is to scour the internet for possible fixes and visit the game’s Steam forum for help from the community. Note that none of our or any other fixes guarantee the integrity of your game and are not 100% guaranteed to fix your issues.