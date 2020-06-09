Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Mentions Warzone & Zombies

It appears that the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will allow players to test their will to live in battle royale as well as against the undead.

Earlier today, an internal alpha build (via ModernWarzone) of the upcoming Call of Duty 2020 was uploaded to the PlayStation Network Database, a platform where Sony allows developers to upload games for testing purposes. The package, codenamed The Red Door, weighs in at around 70 GB and has been confirmed to be the new Black Ops Cold War installment by data miners.

While available for the public, the leaked files are heavily encrypted to prevent (normal) players from playing the content on PlayStation 4. The only way to play the unfinished build of Black Ops Cold War would be with a jailbroken PlayStation 4 on a recent firmware version, making the whole possibility impossible.

That being said, data miners were able to go through the files alone and managed to uncover acronyms for a few modes being included. Based on information provided, Black Ops Cold War will feature both Warzone and a Zombie mode. To make matters even more interesting, the files also include a mode that could potentially be both Warzone and Zombies combined. Do note that data-mined content is subject to the final release. They are not always guaranteed to go live and may as well be scrapped by the developer at some point during development.

Last week, nearly an hour of pre-alpha gameplay footage allegedly from the new Black Ops began making rounds on the internet. Activision refrained from making any statements but did issue copyright strikes to any online account that shared the leaked footage. The new Call of Duty 2020 remains to be officially announced but a ton of rumors and reports have already claimed the new Black Ops to be more gritty and gruesome than Modern Warfare.

Activision only recently stated that Warzone will continue to be supported for future Call of Duty installments. The publisher wants to “bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground” instead of releasing multiple multiplayer games altogether. It goes without saying that such support will eventually change Warzone in one way or the other, which gives further credit to reports that the battle royale map will be revamped to accompany the new Black Ops installment.