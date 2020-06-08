Xbox Series X Devs Will “Figure Out How To Work Around” PS5 SSD Advantage, Says Microsoft Exec

The massive boost in hardware (and software) capabilities allow both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to promise a giant leap into the next generation. While Xbox Series X may hold an edge in terms of computing strength, PlayStation 5 boasts a monstrous SSD (Solid State Drive) to even the odds.

During a recent episode of the Iron Lords Podcast, guest Bill Stillwell, who currently heads Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Partner Program and which includes the HoloLens, stated that Xbox Series X developers will have to eventually find out a way (via Mp1st) to match the SSD advantage given to PlayStation 5 developers.

Stillwell has previously spent years working on Microsoft’s Project xCloud, the backwards compatibility of Xbox, as well as other services related to the Xbox platform. Hence, his opinion on the next-generation consoles carry significant weight. Though, Stillwell noted that his statements should not be taken as a direct representation of Microsoft.

I also don’t think it’s as impressive over what you’ll be able to do [with Xbox Series X] and so I have high confidence in that team. I will also say – look I reserve the right to wake up smarter tomorrow and someone may prove me wrong and we’ll learn. The one thing I have learned is [to] never underestimate game developers’ [ability] to take advantage of something and work around it, but that works on both sides. So the ability of a game developer to look and say, ‘Ok, I am building this game and I wanna have seamless transition with no loading screens on [PS5], but I am also gonna wanna sell on Xbox, what am I gonna do to manage that kinda thing?’ Like, that will be the tricks and the techniques, so – I am just making this up – maybe there are elevators in the Xbox Series X version and not on the [PS5] version. I don’t know yet how they’re gonna address it, but they’ll learn to address it and they will figure out ways to work around it.

Within the same podcast, Stillwell also stated that the difference between Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be determined by the games released by first-party developers. Not taking away anything from third-party developers, Stillwell just pointed out that first-party studios always have an advantage when it comes to understanding the hardware.

Elsewhere, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney recently went into great detail on how the PS5 SSD could possibly be the best in the business. He even referred to the storage drive as “god-tier” and which didn’t quite sit well with others. The statement forced Linus Sebastian of LinusTech to call out Sweeney for lying to the public and essentially over-hyping the PS5 SSD. Linus has since then apologized for his behavior and admitted of relying on secondhand information.