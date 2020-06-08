Square Enix’s New “AAA” Game Picks Devil May Cry 5 Designer As “Battle Director”

Square Enix has been revealed to be working on a new triple-a action game that while remains in darkness, could possibly feature role-play elements as well.

According to a recent Japanese recruitment page that covered how the publisher seeks out developers, Ryota Suzuki was confirmed (via Siliconera) to have joined Square Enix last year for the unannounced project. Suzuki was previously working with Capcom for the last two decades. He mostly recently served as one of the main designers of Devil May Cry 5 and the game design lead of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen while also being the gameplay lead of Dragon’s Dogma. He has also been credited for programming Monster Hunter: World and its Iceborn expansion.

What Square Enix is currently working on remains a mystery. Suzuki though did mention to be working as a “Battle Director” for “action scenes and battle part design” on the unannounced “AAA” game. An immediate guess would be a fighting game and where Suzuki would certainly fit the bill since he was involved with the Marvel vs. Capcom and the Capcom vs. SNK franchises. However, accounting for how he touched on modern-day role-playing games having action elements in the aforementioned interview, Square Enix could be working on a new role-playing game as well.

In either case, it appears to be unlikely for Square Enix to make an announcement anytime soon.

Elsewhere, Square Enix is working with Crystal Dynamics on the release of Marvel’s Avengers in the coming months. The game was previously tagged for release a couple of weeks back but had to be delayed in order to gain additional development time. According to studio co-heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg, Crystal Dynamics wants to deliver “the ultimate Avengers gaming experience” and the delay will result in a more polished and original product that adheres to high standards that fans expect and deserve.