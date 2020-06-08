PUBG Update 7.3 (Test Server) Announced, New Throwable C4

A brand new test server patch will release on June 10th for PUBG Corporation‘s PUBG. Take note that this patch will be available on PC (Steam). Their upcoming patch, PUBG Update 7.3 (Test Server), introduces a new throwable: C4, which you will find is an interesting and powerful new tool that gives players new ways to strategically flush out timid opponents. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding PUBG Update 7.3 (Test Server).

New Throwable: C4

C4 is an interesting and powerful new tool that gives players new ways to strategically flush out timid opponents. With a massive 25 meter effective radius and damage that can penetrate cover, you’ll be wanting to run away when you hear this beeping brick of boom.

A quick note about C4, we don’t intend this to be just another throwable. It has a pretty short range in PUBG, but can be used to cut off enemy entry into a building or new zone, or as mentioned above can force enemies out of their safe positions.

Season 7 Vehicle Balance

Vehicles are crucial tools on the Battlegrounds, and for a while now there’s been some frustration around dying instantly when your vehicle explodes. This patch seeks to add some more realistic survivability to how vehicles take damage and gives players a small window to bail out before the final explosion takes place.

Vikendi: Train System Improvement

We’re glad so many of you are enjoying the updated Vikendi in PUBG! To help put more focus on the train system, we’ve added another line, additional stops, and some visual and audio improvements to let you know when your trains arrive and depart. We’ve added some more DMRs and some scenery changes to end out the season as well.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with PUBG Update 7.2, the developers made some key weapon balance changes, brand new ways to play with fire, and added the long-awaited Ranked Mode. Something else is that this patch also brings bots, however bots will not be in Ranked Mode games.

Here you will find the complete list of all PUBG Update 7.3 (Test Server) patch notes. I remind you that PUBG Corporation‘s PUBG released on December 20, 2017 for PC; March 19, 2018 for Android & iOS; September 4, 2018 for Xbox One; December 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4; and on April 28, 2020 for Google Stadia.