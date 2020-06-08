Need for Speed Heat Update 1.07 Announced, Cross-Play

A brand new patch is releasing tomorrow for Need for Speed Heat on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Need for Speed Heat Update 1.07, you will find that the developers finally added cross-play functionality across all platforms. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where a time trial wouldn’t show any ghost car when you started it. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Need for Speed Heat Update 1.07.

Added Cross-play functionality across all platforms.

Improved cop car logic to reduce occurrences where cop cars significantly reduced player car health in one hit.

Some cops would behave very passive while in a pursuit and not perform maneuvers to stop your car. They should now be more motivated to take you down as long as they’re actively pursuing you. This is no overall buff or nerf of the cops, it just affected a small percentage of cop cars that were pursuing, but not engaging.

We fixed an issue where some rewards didn’t trigger correctly when hitting 100% of collectables. You should now receive the vanity items Rainbow Nitrous, Black Tire Smoke and the “If you’re happy and you know it” horn.

Made a few tweaks so you should encounter error DR1005 less often.

Similarly, the probability of inventory synchronization errors has been significantly reduced.

When rushing through the tunnel in Mendoza Keys, you should no longer encounter solid walls popping in thanks to this Need for Speed Heat patch.

Fixed an issue that could cause vegetation to appear on roads when choosing low and medium graphic settings and using a specific video card.

The ‘Racer Challenges’ in the garage should no longer be displayed after reaching Rep level 50.

The ‘Rival Crews’ menu is no longer visible in the main menu when you boot the game while offline.

Fixed an issue where a time trial wouldn’t show any ghost car when you started it.

After driving to a time trial starting point, looking at the leaderboard panel should no longer be blank.

A specific beanie was only visible from close range, now it can also be seen from afar.

Cops will now refer to the McLaren P1 GTR correctly in cop chatter.

In other news, Criterion Games is already working on the next installment of the Need for Speed ​​saga. This may not take many by surprise, since in February it was announced that the saga was returning to the hands of this studio. The CEO of Criterion has just confirmed that the new installment is in the oven. However, take note that the above patch will be the last update for this game.

Here you will find the complete list of all Need for Speed Heat Update 1.07 patch notes. I remind you that EA and Ghost Games’ Need For Speed Heat released on November 8, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.