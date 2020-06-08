When Will Cyberpunk 2077 Release On Google Stadia?

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced for Google Stadia last year but unlike the other supported platforms, has never received an official release date for the cloud-based gaming service.

CD Projekt Red has repeatedly stated that the Stadia version “will launch the same year” and that additional details will be made available at a later date. Those details have finally arrived in a manner of saying and confirms somewhat when players can expect Cyberpunk 2077 to officially land on Google Stadia.

In a recent blog post regarding marketing campaigns, CD Projekt Red announced that the cloud-based version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be released by the end of 2020. There was an earlier assumption that the game might possibly release simultaneously for all platforms since the developer decided to delay the release by several months earlier in the year. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 17 September 2020 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. By the end of the year the game will also make its debut on Google Stadia.

Google Stadia has consistently been criticized for lacking in games, which also covers the games releasing on Stadia at a much later date than on other platforms. Cyberpunk 2077 has become another such offering that will not be coming to Google Stadia at launch. The cloud-based platform has hence, lost another “be-the-first” opportunity, a trend that looks to continue on.

CD Projekt Red will be hosting an online event exclusively for Cyberpunk 2077 called Night City Wire in about a couple of weeks. The livestream to presumably showcase new gameplay footage and potentially discuss post-release content plans was originally supported to take place last week. However, in respect of the ongoing protests in the United States, CD Projekt Red decided to push the event ahead because “more important things” are happening right now.

Besides the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia versions, note that Cyberpunk 2077 will also be receiving an Xbox Series X enhanced version that will be given away for free to all who own the game on Xbox One.