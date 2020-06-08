Cyberpunk 2077’s Cyberspace Will Be Like “Skyrim Meets Tron”

There’s fairly little currently known about the cyberspace in Cyberpunk 2077 except that the virtual world will be a “dark and dangerous place” to be. What CD Projekt Red apparently left out was how the cyberspace will feature fantasy elements outside of the regular Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay.

According to a series of podcasts (translated via Reddit) from German publisher Gamestar, players will be able to summon “fantasy RPG-like creatures” to do battle against hackers in the cyberspace. The fantasy-style gameplay will not just end there. Cyberpunk 2077 will reportedly also allow players to throw fireballs in the cyberspace as well as wield a number of weapons like swords and shields.

The cyberspace in Cyberpunk 2077 is like the internet of today but feeding of human subconscious to become a digital, virtual world for any connected users to explore. In the original Cyberpunk tabletop game, the cyberspace would change according to the interpretation of a connected player. Think of it like the Matrix or how CD Projekt Red reportedly refers to the cyberspace as “Skyrim meets Tron” in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red will be hosting an online event exclusively for Cyberpunk 2077 called Night City Wire in about a couple of weeks. The livestream to presumably showcase new gameplay footage and potentially discuss post-release content plans was originally supported to take place last week. However, in respect of the ongoing protests in the United States, CD Projekt Red decided to push the event ahead because “more important things” are happening right now.

Cyberpunk 2077 will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17, 2020. The Google Stadia version has been confirmed to drop by the end of 2020. There was an earlier assumption that the game might possibly release simultaneously for all platforms since the developer decided to delay the release by several months earlier in the year. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.