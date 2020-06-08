Assetto Corsa Competizione Update 1.4.4 Is Out, Minor Bug Fixes

Kunos Simulazioni’s Assetto Corsa Competizione has received a new hotfix. This hotfix is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Assetto Corsa Competizione Update 1.4.4 is a small hotfix, as there are only three confirmed patch notes. Something that stands out in this hotfix is that the developers added 2020 Dinamic liveries as bonus content in the game. Below you will find the complete list of all Assetto Corsa Competizione Update 1.4.4 patch notes.

Fixed an inconsistency with the automatic setup saving logic depending on spawn location.

Fixed helicam jumps and sudden movements when transitioning between cars.

2020 Dinamic liveries as bonus content.

The developers of the game, 505 Games and Kunos Simulazioni, have recently finally confirmed that Assetto Corsa Competizione is releasing for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 23. Take note that the GT3 Championship Driving Simulator has been available on PC since last year.

This is the latest installment of the saga. With this, the developers seek to enhance the driving of the vehicles in the well-known Blancpain GT Series. You will notice that they improved the grip of the tires with great precision, the aerodynamic impact, the parameters of the engine, suspensions and other electronic components that determine the balance of the cars, as well as the influence of the overall mechanical damage on the ability to drive.

A while ago, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Assetto Corsa Competizione Update 1.3 received quite a few new bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. Something that stood out in this patch is that they enabled the Intercontinental GT Challenge Pack DLC. You need to take note that this requires an additional purchase.

I remind you that 505 Games and Kunos Simulazioni’s Assetto Corsa Competizione released on May 29, 2019 for PC.