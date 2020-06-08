Animal Crossing New Horizons Heart Crystals Guide

Wedding bells could be heard as a new event begins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In this guide, we will talk about how to get Heart Crystals in Animal Crossing New Horizons Wedding Season. We will also talk about where you can spend those Heart Crystals and the items available in the shop during the season.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Heart Crystals

Heart crystals are basically the in-game currency that you earn during this wedding season. You will have to shoot several wedding photos for Reese and Cyrus during the event.

Once those photos are accepted by Reese, you will be rewarded by Heart Crystals.

Earning Heart Crystals is dependent on your decoration skills and how you approach Reese’s everyday requests. If all goes well, you can earn up to 11 crystals a day, pushing the total up to a 77 per week. And this goes on for an entire month!

However, earning these Heart Crystals is a piece of cake, considering the low maintenance nature of Reese.

You can just randomly throw stuff around and Reese will still consider it a decoration and make her peace with it.

If you are in a little rush, you even have an option to time travel through different ceremonies.

Where to spend Heart Crystals

You will spend the Heart Crystals to purchase wedding-themed items such as benches, a cake, etc.

This is where Cyrus enters the big picture. Once you lay your hands on your precious crystals, you would definitely want to trade them in for a handful of wedding decorations.

This can only happen after you ask Cyrus to open up a wedding shop.

Once the wedding shop is up and running, you will have several decorative items at your disposal, with prices ranging anywhere from 3-40 Heart Crystals.

More items will unlock eventually as you progress through the event.

Even though most of the items will be on sale after you visit the shop regularly for a week, you cannot order more than eight decoration items at a time.

So, hold your horses and spend your Heart Crystals wisely before drooling over every single item in the shop.

Once you have ordered an item, it will be available in your mail after 24 hours.

You have till the end of this month to earn as many Heart Crystals and spend them over what your heart desires.

However, make sure that by the time this event is over you have no Heart Crystals left on you since we are still unaware of what Nintendo plans on doing with the remaining Heart Crystals once the wedding season is over.

Wedding Season Items

There are 26 different wedding season items that will unlock over a passage of time and will be put on sale. They are as follows:

Wedding Bench for 5 Heart Crystals

Wedding Decorations for 3 Heart Crystals

Wedding Table for 6 Heart Crystals

Wedding Chair for 3 Heart Crystals

Wedding Flower Stand for 4 Heart Crystals

Wedding Candle Set for 4 Heart Crystals

Wedding Head Table for 6 Heart Crystals

Wedding Cake for 5 Heart Crystals

Wedding Pipe Organ for 40 Heart Crystals

Wedding Arch for 20 Heart Crystals

Wedding Welcome Board for 5 Heart Crystals

White Wedding Wall for 12 Heart Crystals

Wedding-party Wall for 12 Heart Crystals

Brown Wedding Wall for 12 Heart Crystals

Green Wedding Wall for 12 Heart Crystals

White Wedding Flooring for 12 Heart Crystals

Brown Wedding Flooring for 12 Heart Crystals

Green Wedding Flooring for 12 Heart Crystals

Blue Wedding Rug for 4 Heart Crystals

Red Wedding Rug for 4 Heart Crystals

White Wedding Rug for 4 Heart Crystals

Cake Dress for 20 Heart Crystals

Wedding Tuxedo for 20 Heart Crystals

Wedding Pumps for 6 Heart Crystals

Wedding Shoes for 6 Heart Crystals

Bridal Veil for 12 Heart Crystals

Cyrus and Reese will also reward you with three DIYs during the event. One of these is a Wedding Fence, which is earned after one long week of taking photographs.

10 Wedding Fences will cost you 5 iron nuggets and 3 softwood. Next comes the Wedding Wand.

It sounds cool but is just another fancy name for a bouquet of flowers. Building a Wedding Wand requires Wedding Flower Stand, which is priced at 4 Heart Crystals and 3-star fragments.

Wishing you a happy wedding season ahead!