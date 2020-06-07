Last of Us Part II is Dominating Amazon Stores

It’s only two weeks before The Last of Us Part II releases on Playstation 4 and the game is already a hit on Amazon. Almost everyone, if not all, major Amazon websites have Naughty Dog’s upcoming title in their top 10 best sellers in each respective video game category.

Taking a look at all big Amazon websites, you’ll find yourself seeing a lot of Last of Us Part II. Both its basic retail edition as well as its premium steelbook copy can be found in most lists. For the US edition for Amazon, you’ll find the basic edition of the game along with Nintendo Switch being at the top of the list. The same goes for the Canadian store, with it posing as number 4 and french as 2nd and 7th.

The biggest wins for The Last of Us Part II is at the Australian and Brazilian Amazon stores. The game is first in best sellers, showing that we’ll be seeing millions of copies sold within its first weeks. We know for a fact that Naughty Dog’s game will be a hit.

The first game in the series is now a classic. Ask a hardcore PS fan what are the best games to buy on Playstation 4 and The Last of Us will be one of the first to pop into mind.

It only makes sense for The Last of Us Part II to be a huge success too. Taking the number of times fans have been waiting for it along with the production value under consideration, we get to the conclusion that the game might outsell every singe 2020 release.

The title of best selling Playstation 4 exclusive game for this year is currently in the hands of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The remaster of the first Last of Us game is the 5th best selling title on the console overall, so we might see its sequel hitting top 10 too.

The Last of Us Part II officially launches on PlayStation 4 on June 19th. Review embargo lifts on June 12th.