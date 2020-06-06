Final Fantasy fans are wondering when the next addition to the franchise will see the light of day. While everyone wants to know if Final Fantasy 16 is in works, director Naoki Yoshida is adamant. He’ll still be directing Final Fantasy 14 for a few years. That’s a direct hit to our anticipation.

Recently, Yoshida talked about rumors wanting him to be directing Final Fantasy 16. Square Enix hasn’t announced anything related to the project. The only lead is a job listing for a new game under Yoshida’s direction. Yoshida is clearly annoyed by the rumors and was quick to deny everything on Youtube via text. He says:

“Ah, it looks like some kind of big fake news came out. I’ll say it clearly – it’s annoying,” “I’m still going to continue being in charge of FF14 for more years to come (as long as I don’t die from sickness or accident). So please ignore any non-official announcements. It’s so bothersome.”

Even if Yoshida isn’t working on Final Fantasy 16, it doesn’t mean that the project doesn’t exist. We can bet that Square Enix has its eyes set on a new addition to the franchise even if its development isn’t on yet. We doubt that the company will go forward with a new FF title without Yoshida being on the “front seat”.

Yoshida has talked about the future of the Final Fantasy franchise last year, claiming that it will go full fantasy and might not include any mecha. There’s no way we can know what Final Fantasy 16 will be like, the huge leap in technology though will make sure that it will bring the series one step closer to perfection.

For the time being, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the closest you can get to a current-gen FF title while the MMO experience, Final Fantasy 14 will be supported for at least two more years, which means more content and grinding for us.