Valorant On Consoles Will Need “Strong Competitive Integrity”

Riot Games has plans to release Valorant on consoles if the new first-person shooter can deliver the same experience as on PC.

Speaking with GameSpot in a recent interview, executive producer Anna Donlon confirmed that Riot Games is “definitely prototyping” the idea right now. However, in its current state, Valorant features a kind of gameplay experience that might not “translate completely” on consoles.

Riot Games could always make changes to Valorant to fit console-play much like how other developers do for console releases. Donlon stated that doing so would go against what the game stands for.

Valorant offers a “strong level of competitive integrity” and hence, there’s no room for players having concerns about unfair advantages based on their platforms. If Riot Games can find a way to capture the same PC-level competitive spirit on consoles without making any compromises, the PlayStation and Xbox communities will definitely be able to join Valorant in the near future.

“If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will,” said Donlon. “But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience.”

Following months of closed beta, Valorant officially released on PC earlier in the week. The release was not worldwide though and not the same for certain regions. “For regions like Vietnam, we won’t be able to launch just yet, and for regions like India and the Middle East, we have future plans for you but for now will be mapping you to the SEA and EU servers, respectively,” explained the developer last month.

Valorant was announced with the promise of 128-tick servers and a global spread of data centers to ensure low latencies, something crucial for competitive first-person shooters. Due to the limited launch, the game still offers high latencies, or at least the same latencies as players currently get in League of Legends.