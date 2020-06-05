The Last Of Us Part 2’s Story Is About Tense Choices, Not Twists & Turns: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog has repeatedly stated that the recent and unfortunate leak will not spoil The Last of Us Part 2 in any significant manner. Considering that some fans accidentally came across spoilers about certain characters at certain portions of the storyline, Naughty Dog now wants to assure that even those spoilers will not matter much once players play The Last of Us Part 2 for themselves.

Speaking with Eurogamer in a recent interview, game director Neil Druckmann stated that the leaks “sucked” and particularly more because Naughty Dog has experienced such in the past as well. The original The Last of Us suffered from leaks, for example, and an entire truck containing physical copies of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End were stolen before release.

That being said, Druckmann noted that “nothing compares to being Ellie and feeling those moments, not just in cutscenes, but in gameplay, conversations, the music and the emotional effect that has on you.” He further pointed out that the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2 was designed differently. The entire narrative focuses more on “slowly ratcheting the crank and feeling the tension with the choices the characters make” instead of twists and turns.

We know once people get their hands on it, they’re going to feel what it is we’re after whether they’ve seen it or not, and that’s that’s what made us confident. Okay it’s going to be uncomfortable for a while, the games gonna be out there, and I think you’re going to get what we want you to get out of it.

Troy Baker, the voice actor for Joel, shared a similar insight on the matter following the leak. He noted that “a couple of screenshots” will never be able to ruin a game like The Last of Us Part 2. He also took the achievements of Naughty Dog as an example to ascertain that The Last of Us Part 2 will need to be experienced personally by playing.

The Last of Us Part 2 will release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020.