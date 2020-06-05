Rust Companion App Update Is Out, Introducing Rust+ Mobile App

A brand new patch went live for Rust on PC (Steam). With the Rust Companion App Update, you will find that the developers finally released the Rust+ mobile app so you never miss an important moment again. Something else that stands out in this patch is that the developers added a set of new building blocks that provide quite a few new building options for you to make use of. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding the Rust Companion App Update.

Added Rust+ tab to the main menu.

Added pairing with the companion app (make sure `app.port` isn’t firewalled!).

Added push notifications for when teammates join the server.

Added push notifications for when you’re killed when not playing.

Added a deployable Smart Switch.

Added a deployable Smart Alarm.

Added a deployable button.

Added detail layer parameters to the workshop editor (allows removal of “micronormals”).

Added fuzz mask parameter to the workshop editor thanks to this Rust patch.

Added Spiral Stairs and Triangle Spiral Stairs building blocks.

Added Ramp and Steps building blocks (replace Foundation Steps).

Added Triangle Floor Frame building block.

Added Triangle Ladder Hatch deployable.

Added Triangle Floor Grill deployable.

Added conditional wall corners to bases.

Fixed the workshop editor generating blank icons for wearables.

Fixed the workshop editor erroring opening the mining hat.

Fixed a white edge appearing on the generated workshop icons.

Mostly fixed respawning underwater when oceanlevel is increased (avoid underwater islands for now) thanks to this Rust patch.

Fixed some bits of code that were not pooling correctly.

Fixed a bunch of NullReferenceException errors.

Fixed game tip code allocating memory occasionally.

Fixed a number of building exploits.

Fixed a number of anti hack exploits.

Fixed a number of anti hack false positives.

Fixed 3rd person weapon attachment offsets.

Recently, the devs released another important patch for the game. You will find that with Rust Night Vision Update, the devs added night vision goggles, farming vendor to Hapis Island outpost, new Powered Water Purifier, new Fluid Combiner, new Water Pump, and an electric Heater. Something else that is important in this patch is that Oilrig hackable crates are now inside red keycard puzzle area and they fixed research table deployment at harsh angles.

Here you will find the complete list of all the Rust Companion App Update patch notes. I remind you that Facepunch Studios’ Rust released on February 8, 2018 for macOS and Microsoft Windows.