Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.4 Released, Credit Card Issue Fixed

Nintendo Switch has received some important updates in the form of Update 10.0.4. This patch should download automatically, but take note that you can also download this manually at the system settings. You will see that with Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.4, the developers fixed an issue where it was not possible to add funds using a new credit card or to register credit card information. Below you will find the complete list of Nintendo Switch Update 10.0.4 patch notes.

We have fixed the issue where it was not possible in some countries or regions to add funds using a new credit card or to register credit card information in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.

In other news, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has already arrived on Nintendo Switch. The improved version of the Monolith Soft JRPG has presented us with an improved interface and graphic section with high-definition textures, along with an unpublished story that we can find in its epilogue.

The game has debuted with excellent sales figures in countries such as the United Kingdom, ranking first on the list of best-selling video games above giants such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. As reported by GamesIndusty, just two days after its debut, the game managed to sell more than double the original Wii title.

Animal Crossing loses its leadership and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe falls from the top 10, in addition, other video games have had a considerable increase in their sales, such as Days Gone with 762% more, the remastering of The last of Us with 220% and PlayStation VR Worlds with 145%.

