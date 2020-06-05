Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.4.1 Is Live, Changed Price Colouring

A brand new patch released for TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Take note that this patch is now available on PC (Steam). Their latest patch, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.4.1, changed price colouring to work according to world averages instead of default prices of items and peace barter initialization parameters have been fixed. Below you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.4.1 patch notes.

We changed price colouring to work according to world averages instead of default prices of items. If an item is 30% or more above the world average it is coloured red. If it is 20% or more below the item’s world average price it is coloured green.

Fixed a bug that caused mercenaries to pay tributes or expenses to/for other mercenaries

Added a fix to remove duplicate kingdom stances that had already been saved.

Peace barter initialization parameters have been fixed

Town prices now model purchases made by caravans and other parties while determining supply and demand.

Fixed an issue where players who created kingdoms had to pay influence cost for decisions even when there were no other clans to overrule.

In other news, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord was released as early access a while ago, but considering the huge expectations that revolved around it, it’s no wonder that the modding community is already making a fuss with all sorts of imaginative improvements. Some are as typical as NPC face enhancement and others as amazing as a tool to command your troops by voice during combat.

And of course we also have mods like Reddit user Okoii’s, which implements The Lord of the Rings in-game. Gandalf, Frodo, Sam, Merry, Pippin, etc.; The most recognizable faces of The Lord of the Rings are now part of his expedition team with a mod created by himself, which can be seen in a video posted here. It is clear that Frodo does not have the initiative (nor the voice) of a general, but it is enough to guide his troops in combat.

I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.