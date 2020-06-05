Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date Coming At The End Of This Year?

A recent Amazon listing has apparently slated the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release date to be coming at the end of this year. The possibility comes from Amazon, who recently added a pre-order option to the game’s listing along with a release date. But is it real?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch back in 2017. It was only recently announced to be getting a sequel at the E3 2019 Nintendo showing, but we’ve heard nearly nothing about it since then aside from rumors.

Considering that the Amazon date is December 31 2020, this is likely just a placeholder date for when the actual date is supposed to go in, though that still doesn’t explain the fact that the game is available for pre-order aside from Amazon jumping the gun.

Since we’re already halfway through 2020 and there still hasn’t been any real evidence of when the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release date will actually be getting announced, we can probably write this listing off as inaccurate, unless Nintendo holds a Direct in the future that actually confirms a release date.

While the holidays and the Christmas rush are always big targets for games to hit, the fact that Nintendo hasn’t shown off anything else about the game even with only six months to go is another point against Amazon that the release date is legitimate.

Nintendo hasn’t held actual Nintendo Direct events since the news of the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world, but hopefully considering the Summer of Gaming event is coming up in the next few months, we’ll hopefully actually get something about a Breath of the Wild 2 release date in the future.

In the meantime, all we can do is keep an eye on Nintendo’s social media for any news about the game.