Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 May Be An Upgrade, Not A Fully-Fledged Game

The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been kind to many gaming developers, and it would appear that Konami is on that list. A recent tweet made by the Australian Video Game Classifications board might have just informed us that Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 may actually be an upgrade to PES 2020 instead of a full game.

The information about the rating itself puts this forward due to a rather odd wording in the game’s title. Instead of simply calling it PES 2021, the game has added “Season Update” to the title, though exactly what this entails right now isn’t known.

Along with disrupting game development, the pandemic has also essentially put an end to every single professional sport on the planet except for e-sports, leaving Konami with no way to change player ratings or team trades in the gap between PES 2020 and the next one.

All of this coming together is likely the reason why Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 is more of a season upgrade to Pro Evolution Soccer 2020. It’s likely that with soccer seasons being closed early that Konami doesn’t see the point in making a full new game for it.

It’s likely that despite there not being an actual game (if that’s how it goes), that the Season Update will at least include adjustments to templates, transfers between teams, and player attributes and kits. Microtransactions, of course, will also be included.

We’ll still likely have to wait for confirmation from Konami before we can really know if Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 is just an upgrade to 2020 or is an actual new game. But, at the same time, if Konami doesn’t want to put the effort into a new game when we’re not sure if there will be a 2021 football season or not, it’s their decision.

We’ll probably hear from Konami about it sometime in the near future since the Australian game ratings board is talking about it, so just keep an eye on Konami social media in the meantime.