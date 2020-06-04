Last Oasis Patch 1.2.29988 Is Live, Added Veteran Rank

Last Oasis has received some important updates in the form of Patch 1.2.29988. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will see that with Last Oasis Patch 1.2.29988, the developers added veteran rank for clans, made various bug fixes, and introduced a few improvements. Something else that stands out in this update is that they increased max quality for all resources to 100. Below you will find the complete list of all Last Oasis Patch 1.2.29988 patch notes.

Increased clan cap water penalty.

Adjusted player effects of vitamins.

Added bonus effect details to module stacks.

Buffed health of all walker legs.

Added spawn timer delay for respawning in desert.

Increased max quality for all resources to 100.

Increased walker climber HP from 100 to 1000.

Nerfed Sinus Destroyer vitamin effects.

Nerfed Weightless Module boost from 20 to 10, boost is now capped at 90% thanks to this Last Oasis update.

Made Bullrush Module boost use percentage value, changed the effect from flat 2 to 3%, capped at 30%.

Decreased Forager Module max effective stack size from 100 to 10.

Decreased Lumberjack Module max effective stack size from 100 to 10.

Made Torque Module generate torque 50% slower, capped at 50% increase.

Nerfed Watery Module gain per module by 50%.

Hearth module reduces respawn cost by 2.5% per module, capped at 25%

Added Veteran rank – officer permissions without invite/kick.

Fixed some vitamins displaying incorrect effects.

Fixed gun and tool pods sometimes having broken rotations thanks to this Last Oasis update.

Fixed turrets sometimes having broken pitch angle.

Fixed some display issues of water to travel.

Fixed unarmed combat being considered as damage to buildings.

Fixed Schmetterling moving backwards faster.

Fixed issues with steering levers placement inside objects.

Fixed medium wings construction having wrong rotation.

Fixed visual glitches with some attack animations.

Last Oasis servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Last Oasis servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will see that Last Oasis Patch 1.1.29462 is quite a small update, as there are only three confirmed patch notes. Some things that stand out in this update is that the developers fixed the inventory sometimes disappearing on login, and they fixed stairs having incorrect armor.

I remind you that Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis released as an early access title on March 26, 2020 for PC.