Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.60 Released, Improvements And Adjustments

A brand new patch went live for Gran Turismo Sport on PlayStation 4. With Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.60, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as there are only four confirmed patch notes. Take note that the most important thing regarding this patch is that they reduced the level of deflection between cars making contact in a race, but Lobby races remains unchanged. Below you will find the complete list of all Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.60 patch notes.

Other Improvements and Adjustments: We addressed an issue in the Livery Editor with the MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT where the race number on the bonnet appeared distorted.

We repaired an issue with the MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT where the engine sound changed when applying the car settings or Balance of Performance (BOP) in Regulation Settings on an oval track.

Various other issues have also been addressed.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.59, they introduced a new car: Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept. They also added four new events to the GT League and new Mazda and Mitsubishi logos, as well as the 100th anniversary Mazda logo.

In other news, what are the preferred cars of the players in games like Gran Turismo Sport? That is a question that should not only be asked out of curiosity, but also out of business interest. The head of Polyphony Digital, Kazunori Yamauchi, has confirmed that from time to time they have passed data regarding the preferences of the players to companies such as Toyota, which seek to find out which models are the most liked by users.

Collecting data is really more difficult than it sounds. For starters, cars at the top of the user interface tend to buy more than cars at the bottom of the menu. It’s not always easy to identify cars that gamers really like. However, we have provided information to car manufacturers, such as Toyota, about how many of a particular type of car have been purchased in our game.

I remind you that Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo Sport released on October 17, 2017 for PlayStation 4.