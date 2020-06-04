CSGO 06/03/2020 Update (v1125) Is Out, Improvements And Fixes

A brand new patch released for Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s CSGO. Take note that this patch is now available on PC (Steam). Their latest patch, CSGO 06/03/2020 Update (v1125), fixed many minor issues in the Anubis map such as z fighting, prop reflections, invisible faces; improved player readability at canal; and also improved overall performance in the game. Below you will find the complete list of all CSGO 06/03/2020 Update (v1125) patch notes.

Rendering: Texture streaming now loads textures flagged with no mip maps or no lod at full initial resolution.

Added missing glowy eyes texture. Maps – Anubis: Fixed many minor issues such as z fighting, prop reflections and invisible faces.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will see that with CSGO 05/04/2020 Update (v1100), the developers added kill feed icons for blind shooter, kills through smoke, and no scope sniper kills. They also added the ability to purchase coupon items from Steam Store, they added 1v1 warmup arena for Wingman mode, and more.

In other news, the rigging of games begins to haunt Australia. Five players have been charged by the Victoria Police for intentionally losing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive games. They are the first charges of this type that occur in Australia. This is the first time that this type of practice has been pursued by the authorities in the country.

Neil Paterson, Assistant Commissioner of the Victoria Police, has stated that the defendants had earned as much as $ 30,000 by betting this way on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive games. As reported by ABC, the investigation started in March last year at the ESEA Mountain Dew League, an online league led by third parties that takes place in the United States, Europe and Australia itself.

I remind you that Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) released on August 21, 2012 for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.