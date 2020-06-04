Call Of Duty Cracks Down On Racist Names

Infinity Ward has announced a newfound initiative against racist and hate-orientated content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Infinity Ward stated that Call of Duty is no place for “racist content” and efforts are being made to cleanse Modern Warfare and Warzone of inappropriate names. The developer noted that “thousands of daily bans” have been made since launch to remove racist and hate-oriented names in the games. However, more needs to be done.

Infinity Ward has promised to add an in-game filter in the near future to restrict players from changing their names to racial slurs and in other inappropriate context. The Call of Duty developer will also be improving the way Modern Warfare and Warzone monitor the players to quickly root out racist content. Then suspension period on players caught will be increased and repeated offenders will be permanently banned.

Modern Warfare and Warzone were supposed to begin their fourth season earlier in the week. However, in respect to the ongoing protests in the United States against systemic racism and police brutality, Activision decided to delay the debut of new content.

“Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard,” said the publier. “We stand alongside you.”

Every multiplayer game has had an issue with racist content. Call of Duty suffering like others is no news. Every installment in the franchise has seen players using racial slurs and racist jokes in either the chat or as their names. Cracking down on the names is only a start. Hopefully, the initiative will not die with Modern Warfare and Warzone and will continune to be alive when future Call of Duty games get released.