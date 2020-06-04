Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Footage Allegedly Leaked

The new Call of Duty: Black Ops slated for at the end of the year, believed to be called Cold War, looks to have leaked ahead of an official announcement.

Earlier today, nearly an hour of gameplay footage began making rounds on the internet. The original posts were soon deleted afterwards and only a few extracted clips like the one below remain online. It’s said to be pre-alpha footage of the rumored Black Ops Cold War from a map called Tank and was either purposely blurred or was recorded with one of the worst cameras on the planet. In either case; provided that the leak is not a hoax, this is your first (alleged) look at the upcoming Call of Duty installment.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (COD 2020) Pre-Alpha gameplay. pic.twitter.com/TfnkQzn8Gi — Julian™ (@TMTJulian_) June 3, 2020

Activision has refrained from making any statements but has been busy since morning in issuing copyright strikes to any online account that has shared the aforementioned footage. The new Call of Duty 2020 remains to be officially announced but a ton of rumors and reports have already claimed the new Black Ops to be more gritty and gruesome than Modern Warfare.

Presumably, the new fourth season of Warzone was set to pave the way towards a reveal. Verdansk was reportedly going to be revamped to host new locations that would be connected to the new Black Ops Cold War installment. However, in respect to the ongoing protests in the United States against systemic racism and police brutality, Activision decided to delay the debut of new content.

Activision only recently stated that Warzone will continue to be supported for future Call of Duty installments. The publisher wants to “bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground” instead of releasing multiple multiplayer games altogether. It goes without saying that such support will eventually change Warzone in one way or the other, which gives further credit to reports that the battle royale map will be revamped to accompany the new Black Ops installment.