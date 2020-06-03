Star Wars Battlefront 3 and New Dragon Quest Leaked?

Several Electronic Arts new titles have appeared today on Steam’s database, which all point to already popular franchises. The games in question are Star Wars Battlefront 3, Empire of Mana, and Dragon Quest Rivals. Are those upcoming game releases for PC or an honest mistake?

According to DSOGaming, EULA (END USERS LICENCE AGREEMENT) for all those three games have appeared on Steam’s official database.

Two of those titles are names we’ve heard before. Dragon Quest Rivals is a mobile game that is out since 2017. The game isn’t available on Steam yet, so we could be facing an imminent release on Valve’s platform.

Star Wars Battlefront 3 refers to the Free Radical Design project that was abruptly cancelled despite holding high expectations. The EULA reads:

Haze Studios, Free Radical Design, Lucasfilm, Disney are the owners of the copyright of this STAR WARS™ Battlefront III (Classic, 2019), all of its derivatives, title and accompanying materials are the exclusive property of Haze Studios, Free Radical Design, Lucasfilm, Disney.

Could the Star Wars Battlefront franchise finally be getting the game it deserves? There’s nothing to be said yet since the EULA hardly reveals anything. However, Electronic Arts has plans for the Star Wars franchise so it wouldn’t surprise us if we get a new Battlefront game in the near future.

As for the Empire of Mana, it must be a completely new title for the Mana franchise. The series is still strong, especially since the release of the Nintendo Switch, which is the perfect house for jRPG like this one.

As you might have guessed, EA has not revealed anything officially about those games. Such database changes happen frequently, with a recent one being a new Remedy Entertainment project, codenamed Big Fish leaking in a same manner on Epic Games Store.

Before we start adding coal to the hype train about Star Wars Battlefront 3 and Empire of Mana, we should wait for EA to make an announcement. Until then, this is nothing more than basic regulations on one of the most popular gaming platforms in existence.