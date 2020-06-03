Even though Capcom has given no indication that a new mainline Resident Evil game is coming at some point, at least one insider named Dusk Golem has said that the Resident Evil 8 announcement might be coming soon. However, he didn’t give an actual date, so don’t get too excited about things.

According to Dusk Golem, Capcom wanted to make the announcement about the eighth chapter of the series during E3 2020, but since that event was cancelled due to the coronavirus it obviously won’t be happening then. However, they may announce it sometime soon regardless.

According to Dusk Golem, Capcom would still want the announcement to be sometime this summer, possibly in conjunction with another gaming event. One possible area might be the Playstation 5 announcement that Sony was going to hold to show off the console’s official look and a few games.

While originally supposed to happen on June 4, Playstation elected to postpone it due to the huge amounts of protests in the United States, believing it wasn’t appropriate to show during such a dark time. A new date hasn’t been set yet.

Whenever the Resident Evil 8 announcement happens, Dusk Golem has already made a few claims of how the game will be. Apparently, like Resident Evil 7, it will be first-person. It will also be cross-gen, allowing it to be both on current and next-generation consoles.

Various other Resident Evil 8 rumors have apparently been going around too, claiming that there would be other types of monsters as well. For instance, along with the requisite zombies, the game might also have werewolves.

Again, none of this is confirmed, and we likely won’t learn much else until the Resident Evil 8 announcement actually happens, but hopefully when the game does get announced it ends up being just as well-received as Resident Evil 7 did when it came out.