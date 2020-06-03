Red Dead Redemption Remake Might Be Coming Early 2021

A recent supposed leak from 4chan has indicated the possibility that we may be getting a Red Dead Redemption remake sometime in early 2021. While there is, of course, no possible way to verify this yet, the website Game Rant also reported it, so there may yet be some merit to it.

Red Dead Redemption first came out all the way back in 2010, while its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, came out late in 2018. Considering Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel to the original, and we even play John Marston in the post-game, Rockstar may be wanting to bring the original up to modern standards.

Red Dead Redemption tells the story of John Marston as he’s forced by the federal government to hunt down the remaining members of the Van Der Linde gang, taking him to parts of southern Texas and northern Mexico in order to do so.

The game proved to be very popular, and retained a dedicated fanbase right up until Red Dead Redemption 2 was released. A Red Dead Redemption remake, in this case, might be seen as long overdue, especially if it’s brought up to Red Dead Redemption 2’s level.

Red Dead Redemption has already gotten a bit of a glow-up when it was announced to be getting remastered and added to the Xbox One’s backwards compatibility system, but a full-on remake could not only improve the visuals but also the base gameplay.

Of course, again, this all depends on whether or not the Red Dead Redemption remake news is actually legitimate. While it would be awesome to get a remake of the original game only three years after Red Dead Redemption 2 came out, we should wait for an actual confirmation from Rockstar before we get excited.

News about it might come out during the Summer of Gaming events, but in the meantime all we can do is wait and see if it turns out to be true.