Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.09 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds has received a new update. This update is now available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You will find that Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.09 has quite a few important bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this update is that they fixed a bug that caused the map to not update while spectating. Below you will find the complete list of all Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.09 patch notes.

General: Increased drop rates of Rare, Exotic, and Mythical items.

Increased drop rates of Rare, Exotic, and Mythical items. General: Fixed an issue where the player card would not immediately visually reflect the reward redeemed from challenges.

Fixed an issue where the player card would not immediately visually reflect the reward redeemed from challenges. General: Fixed an issue where the perk description would persist on the loadout menu even after selecting “none”.

Fixed an issue where the perk description would persist on the loadout menu even after selecting “none”. General: Fixed an issue where “No Challenges Active” text would display behind redeemed challenges.

Fixed an issue where “No Challenges Active” text would display behind redeemed challenges. Fireteam: Added more glyph variations to Self Destruct Defusal minigame.

Added more glyph variations to Self Destruct Defusal minigame. Fireteam: Fixed a bug that caused the third gear slot item to be unequipped if you equipped the Field Syrette, Medical Kit, and Ammo Bag all at the same time.

Fixed a bug that caused the third gear slot item to be unequipped if you equipped the Field Syrette, Medical Kit, and Ammo Bag all at the same time. Fireteam: Fixed an issue where Dutch’s facial hair would remain after being claimed by the Predator thanks to this Predator: Hunting Grounds update.

Fixed an issue where Dutch’s facial hair would remain after being claimed by the Predator thanks to this Predator: Hunting Grounds update. Fireteam: Fixed an issue that caused the animation to not work as intended when jumping and ADSing at the same time.

Fixed an issue that caused the animation to not work as intended when jumping and ADSing at the same time. Fireteam: Fixed an issue where equipping the Ballistic Mask would remove the Fireteam member’s face when restarting the client.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Ballistic Mask would remove the Fireteam member’s face when restarting the client. Fireteam: Fixed a bug that caused the map to not update while spectating.

Fixed a bug that caused the map to not update while spectating. Predator: Fixed a bug that allowed the Predator to perform two leap slams consecutively.

Fixed a bug that allowed the Predator to perform two leap slams consecutively. Predator: Fixed an issue where animation for stealth kills would not work as intended when the target reloads.

Fixed an issue where animation for stealth kills would not work as intended when the target reloads. Predator: Fixed a bug that caused the weapon wheel to persist if opened while meleeing.

Fixed a bug that caused the weapon wheel to persist if opened while meleeing. Weapons – Hand Held Plasma Caster: Increased damage.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.08, has a download and install size on PS4 of around 6 GB and 14 GB on PC. The developers introduced the Dutch 2025 DLC Pack with this update. They also improved performance on customization screens due to having too many new items, they improved rotation of weapons when adding attachments in the customization menus, and much more.

I remind you that IllFonic and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Predator: Hunting Grounds released on April 24, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.