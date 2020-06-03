No Plans To Port Windbound To PS5 Or Xbox Series X

The striking art style and vibrant colour palette already make Windbound an attractive game to pick up in the coming months, and that’s without the survival-focused mechanics that have gained popularity in recent years. However, for those wondering if they will be able to enhance their experience on next-generation consoles that are just around the corner, know that Windbound will remain as a current-generation offering.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, Mitchell Clifford, co-founder of 5 Lives Studios, stated that Windbound entered development long before either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X were revealed.

Considering that the developer released Satellite Reign back in 2015, it can be safely presumed that Windbound went into the pipelines soon after. Hence, without having to work with the new platforms, 5 Lives Studios will not be committing to a next-generation port.

Windbound started development long before the next-generation of consoles were revealed, so we’ve not even had a chance to look at the new platforms, let alone commit to anything. So no, we don’t have any plans right now to port Windbound to the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

That being said, Clifford did express excitement for the new hardware. While Windbound was always destined to be for current-generation platforms, 5 Lives Studios may possibly look towards PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for its next game to follow.

I’m personally excited to see what sort of things come from having dedicated ray-tracing hardware in every machine. More specifically, I’m excited to see what sort of unexpected applications come about, other than the usual things like reflections and occlusion. There are a lot of clever developers out there, and it’s always great to see how they make use of the tools at hand.

Windbound is scheduled to officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on August 28, 2020. The game is already listed on Steam for those interested in adding another potential purchase to their ever-growing wishlists. The option to pre-order should unlock fairly soon.