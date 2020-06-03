Overwatch Update 2.89 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that Overwatch Update 2.89 only has some general bug fixes; and a few fixes to some Heroes like Ashe, Baptiste, Echo, and Orisa. Something else is that they fixed a Custom Game loading issue for Mei’s Snowball Offensive game mode. Below you will find the complete list of all Overwatch Update 2.89 patch notes.

General: [PC-Only] Fixed a stability issue for users with Nvidia SLI or AMD Crossfire configurations.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With Overwatch Update 2.88, you will find that it was time for Anniversary 2020, yes, Overwatch turned 4. Thanks to Anniversary 2020, there were brand new items, including Legendary skins like Masquerade Reaper, Dragoon Mercy, Little Red Ashe, and much more. Something else that stood out in this patch is that the developers also improved the Communications Wheel.

I remind you that Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch released on May 24, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC; and on October 15, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.