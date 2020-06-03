Fallout 76 Update 1.39 Released, Duplication Issue Fix

A brand new patch went live for Fallout 76 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Fallout 76 Update 1.39, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as the download and install size on PlayStation 4 is only around 210 MB. Take note that the most important thing regarding this patch is that they released a fix for the duplication issue that was affecting Vending Machines and Display Cases. Below you will find the complete list of all Fallout 76 Update 1.39 patch notes.

We released a fix for the duplication issue that was affecting Vending Machines and Display Cases.

Maintenance is now complete and we’ve brought Fallout 76 back online for all platforms. With today’s maintenance, we’ve also re-enabled Vending Machines and Display Cases, and you should once again be able to use them in your C.A.M.P. Thanks for your continued patience while those features were disabled, we’re very excited to bring them back online today!

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Fallout 76 Update 1.38 introduced ally customization, added a new limited-time event: Hunt for the Treasure Hunter, return of the Fasnacht Parade, and made some updates to item naming and the backpack.

In other news, Australian store chain EB Games has promised to return and refund Fallout 76 to all customers who requested it during the first year it was put up for sale and got declined. This is because EB Games considers that all the flaws that the game had during its launch violated the overall rights of consumers, who received a product that was not exactly what they were promised or did not reach the minimum of desirable quality that was expected.

Not surprisingly, the game suffered during its first weeks, back in November 2018, from very serious bugs and server problems that prevented many players from even being able to play. This prompted many Australian users to request a refund from EB Games, but was denied, a policy that has now changed.

So anyone interested in returning the game and getting their money back will be able to do so from now on as long as they purchased the game in this chain of stores between November 14, 2018 and October 31, 2019. Of course, the deadline for the return is only until August 1 and for this, interested customers should contact EB Games immediately.

I remind you that Bethesda Game Studios’ Fallout 76 released on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.