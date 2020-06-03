Cyberpunk 2077 Event Moved To June 25, More Important Things Happening

CD Projekt RED announced on their Twitter today that the Cyberpunk 2077 news event that was supposed to be happening on June 11 is being pushed back two weeks to June 25. The company justified the decision by saying more important things were happening, referring to the ongoing protests in the United States.

The protests, which were started in response to more police violence on black people, have spread across the country to every state and dozens of different cities, causing no small amount of chaos and causing many game development companies to express solidarity with the protestors’ goals.

While June is only just starting and the protests may have died down before the event could start, it’s good that CD Projekt RED is making sure that they won’t overshadow the message of the protests by making their announcements about Cyberpunk 2077.

Originally, the Cyberpunk 2077 event that’s being moved back was supposed to happen on June 11, and was announced for that date way back on May 7. The event will have a sizable amount of information on Cyberpunk 2077 itself, hopefully including gameplay for us to see.

CD Projekt RED isn’t the only company to postpone reveal events, either. Just yesterday, Sony announced that they would be postponing the reveal of the Playstation 5 to a later date, when originally it was supposed to be on June 4.

Their reason was similar to CD Projekt RED’s, in that they felt that the current time was not a good time to announce games. A variety of other game development and entertainment studios, such as Creative Assembly, Xbox, and more have also expressed their own solidarity.

Considering that one of the problems of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 as stated in its debut trailer is that there’s a larger gap between rich and poor than anywhere else on Earth, we can likely expect more social commentary like this in the actual game.

But, we’ll just have to wait and see what the Cyberpunk 2077 event has in store when it’s held on its new date of June 25.