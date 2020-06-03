Battlefield 5 Update 7.0 Announced, Summer Update

Battlefield 5 has received some important details for Update 7.0. This patch will be available tomorrow on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will see that with Battlefield 5 Update 7.0 (Summer Update), the developers adds new maps, weapons, gadgets, grenades, vehicles, and soldier characters. Something else in this patch is that AA guns now suppress on the same level as other vehicle MGs. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Battlefield 5 Update 7.0.

New Map: Al Marj Encampment (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest).

New Map: Provence (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest).

New Weapon: Sjögren Shotgun (Support)

New Weapon: Chauchat (Support)

New Weapon: M3 Infrared (Recon)

New Weapon: K31/43 (Recon)

New Weapon: Welgun (Medic)

New Weapon: M1941 Johnson (Assault)

New Weapon: PPK/PPK Suppressed (all classes)

New Weapon: M1911 Suppressed (all classes)

New Weapon: Welrod (all classes)

New Gadget: Doppel-Schuss (Recon)

New Gadget: RMN 50 Grenade Launcher (Recon)

New Gadget: Pistol Flamethrower (Assault)

New Gadget: Shaped Charge (Support)

New Gadget: Kampfpistole (Support)

New Grenade: Firecracker Grenade (all classes)

New Grenade: Demolition Grenade (all classes)

New Grenade: Type 99 Mine (all classes)

New Vehicle: A-20 bomber (U.S. Faction)

New Vehicle: P-70 Night Fighter (U.S. Faction)

New Vehicle: P-51D fighter plane (U.S. Faction)

New Vehicle: P-51K fighter plane (U.S. Faction)

New Vehicle: M8 Greyhound (U.S. Faction)

New Vehicle: Puma Armored Car (German Faction)

New Soldier Character: 14 New U.S. Faction Soldiers.

New Soldier Character: 2 New Japan Faction Soldiers.

In other news, EA DICE is involved in the development of the next title in the saga, a so-called futuristic Battlefield 6, to be released in 2021. EA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson said in the financial results presentation that the title is “progressing very, very well,” according to VGC.

Andrew Wilson said that they are very excited about what the team is doing, referring to EA DICE of course. The executive praises the studio, saying they have been “really inspired” by how they have been working from home, adding, “I am excited for what comes next year.”

Here you will find the complete list of all Battlefield 5 Update 7.0 (Summer Update) patch notes. I remind you that EA and DICE’s Battlefield 5 released on November 20, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.