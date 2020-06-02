SMITE Update 11.43 Released, Bonus Adjustments

A brand new patch released for Hi-Rez Studios’ SMITE. Take note that this patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Their latest patch, SMITE Update 11.43, is quite a small patch, as this is only a bonus update. The devs made some adjustments to Aphrodite, Persephone, Raijin, and Xbalanque. Below you will find the complete list of all SMITE Update 11.43 patch notes.

Decreased Magical Power Scaling per tick on Heal only from 12.5% to 10%. Total decreased from 75% to 60%. Aphrodite – Back Off: Decreased Magical Power Scaling from 80% to 70%.

Decreased the amount of Damage Persephone Does while in her Undead State from 50% to 40%. Persephone – Pomegranate Seeds: (7.6) Persphone is now slowed by 20% for the duration of this effect. This specific change will occur when the full Cthulhu Patch (7.6) goes live. It requires additional support that cannot be done through normal Bonus Balance.

Decreased Damage on Branched Bolas from 40% to 35%. Xbalanque – Branching Bola: Increased Mana Cost per Shot from 3/6/9/12/15 to 5/8/11/14/17.

In other news, Hi-Rez Studios has announced a new addition to SMITE, none other than Cthulhu. This cosmic entity created by well-known American horror writer Howard Phillips Lovecraft will join the free-to-play MOBA that includes over 100 legendary mythological icons, including Zeus, Thor, and Athena. Below you will see a statement made by the studio regarding Cthulhu.

His existence unspeakable, yet foretold. His malevolence inconceivable, yet soon to be manifested. He will precipitate mortals and divinities alike into the abyss of insanity.

I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios’ SMITE released on March 25, 2014 for PC; August 19, 2015 for Xbox One; May 31, 2016 for PlayStation 4; and on February 18, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.