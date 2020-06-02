DayZ Experimental Update 1.08 Is Out, Various Additions And Fixes

DayZ has received some important updates in the form of Experimental Update 1.08. This patch is now only available on PC (Steam). You will see that with DayZ Experimental Update 1.08, the developers made various additions and bug fixes. Fences and watchtowers are also no longer destructible using actions, but instead, by standard melee attacks, firearms, or explosives. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding DayZ Experimental Update 1.08.

Added: Sporter 22 and its attachments.

Added: Lighter.

Added: Frying Pan.

Added: Direct cooking slots on the oven and indoor stove (allows to place both pots/pans or food directly).

Added: Cooking equipment, kindling and fire fuel can now be used to create a fireplace at the indoor stove or fireplace.

Added: Items can now be attached directly to the fireplace.

Added: Interactive indoor stove.

Added: SKVSCh Biatlon Arena location to Chernarus.

Added: Saint Roman ski resort location to Chernarus.

Added: New car wrecks on Chernarus, spawning vehicle parts.

Added: Character sounds for running out of breath thanks to this DayZ 1.08 patch.

Added: Storage containers (barrels, crates, chests,..) can now be destroyed by explosions, gunfire and melee damage.

Added: Tents, watchtowers and fences can be destroyed by explosions, gunfire and melee damage.

Added: Tents, watchtowers and fences can be repaired using tools and materials.

Added: Ruined containers and tents will drop their contents onto the ground.

Added: Canopy Tent along with color variants.

Added: Color variants for the Medium Tent.

Added: Server info in the In-Game menu (PC – can be switched off in the options menu).

Added: Ability to pull dead bodies out of vehicles.

Fixed: A game crash related to base building thanks to this DayZ 1.08 patch.

Fixed: Server errors related to throwing.

Fixed: Several optimizations when it comes to building collisions.

Fixed: Several map issues on Chernarus and Livonia.

Fixed: An exploit to look through walls abusing the compass.

Fixed: Loading internal magazines of weapons did not work across multiple stacks of ammunition.

Fixed: No sound was played when skinning something with the machete.

Fixed: Bottles and canteens are now spawning with random amounts of water in them.

Fixed: Sounds weren’t played when filling up a bottle or canteen at a well, lake or gas station.

Fixed: Repositioning the cable reel could break the hand slot and cause desynchronization.

Fixed: The flashbang could cause a permanent Tinnitus effect when hit by multiple flashbangs in short succession.

Fixed: The windows of the large tent could not be interacted with when the camo net was attached.

Fixed: Switching to a heavy item while in throwing stance could freeze the character.

Fixed: The character was not forced to stand up when switching from a one-handed to a heavy item in hands, causing animation glitches thanks to this DayZ 1.08 patch.

Fixed: Horticulture: Water/Plant/Fertilize actions would still be shown after they were already executed.

Fixed: Reloading immediately after shooting with the Repeater would sometimes not work.

Fixed: Starting to shoot during firearm melee could cause extremely rapid firing.

Fixed: When waking up from unconsciousness in a car, the player could be teleported to an unspecified location.

Fixed: Characters had misplaced items in hand and were stuck in sitting position after becoming unconscious while entering a vehicle.

Fixed: It was possible to drive a car with a dead battery.

Here you will find the complete list of all DayZ Experimental Update 1.08 patch notes. Also, take a look at this article where the developers talk more about this patch. I remind you that Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ originally released on December 16, 2013 and can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.