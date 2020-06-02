See How Blizzard North’s Diablo 3 Looked Like

Diablo 3 has always been criticized by the fan-base for losing the all-important grit that originally popularized the franchise. However, that was not always the case. Diablo 3 actually started out in the footsteps of the past two installments and by the same Blizzard North that was behind Diablo and Diablo 2. The game was later handed over to Blizzard South from where Diablo 3 went through multiple different iterations before reaching its current—colorful—state.

Oscar Cuesta was one of the senior 3D artists at Blizzard North who worked on Diablo 3 at the start of development. Last month, he shared several images from around 2005 (via PureDiablo) that give a rough idea about the darker mood Blizzard North intended to give the game, at least before being shut down.

Even with the incomplete low polygon models and using base color maps alone, the art style falls in line with what players were expecting Diablo 3 to be. There have been other similar images shared over the years but thanks to Cuesta, the fan-base can see for themselves for the first time as to what the original Diablo 3 was heading out to be.

Blizzard, though, seems to have learned from the entire experience. Diablo 4 promises to return to its gritty roots by being much darker than Diablo 3. The developer has even assured that a lot of changes being made to the next installment will be based on what players loved about the first couple of games. The community is keeping its fingers crossed for the time being. Diablo 4 will not release for another couple of years at least and while the wait will be long, rumors dictate something else of interest coming around the corner.

Diablo 2 Remastered could possibly be releasing at the end of the year. According to a recent leak, the game is called Diablo 2 Resurrected and has been pegged for a release around the holiday season. Blizzard was apparently supposed to make the announcement at BlizzCon 2020 but since the annual convention was cancelled due to COVID-19, players are expecting to wake up one of these days to find the announcement trailer online.