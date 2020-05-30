Sony Is Committed to PS5 Only Exclusives

Sony president Jim Ryan released a statement today talking about how it was time for Sony to give gamers something that could only be enjoyed on the Playstation 5, which is likely going to set the pace for Playstation’s strategy this console generation with a variety of Playstation exclusive first-party games.

Such a strategy helped the company greatly in the era of the Playstation 4, where various games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, Bloodborne, and more helped to give the console massive boosts of buyers alongside its other advantages over the Xbox One.

Ryan has said that this will be continuing on the Playstation 5, even with much-anticipated titles like The Last Of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima launching in the next few months, but that the company is still intending to make players move on rather than sticking to the Playstation 4.

For instance, while many Playstation 4 games will be backwards-compatible on the Playstation 5, no PS5 only exclusives will be able to be played on the Playstation 4, in order to force people to move ahead rather than sticking with the Playstation 4 as long as possible.

We’ll be seeing what sort of games that the Playstation 5 will have on it on June 4 when Sony finally unveils the console entirely, which will likely give us a lot of information about the console itself along with hopefully just as many, if not more, games than Microsoft revealed on its Xbox Series X showcase.

Considering that the Playstation 5 and its games are all on track for release despite concerns with the coronavirus, the company may be in a good position when the Playstation 5 releases in November, if it can overcome the hurdle of the Xbox Series X being more powerful hardware-wise and also releasing around that time this year.

Either way, if you want to see what sort of PS5 only exclusives will be coming with the console, be sure to tune into the reveal event on June 4 at 1 PM Pacific Standard Time.