Playstation 5 Production Might Have Already Started, Reveal Imminent?

We may be getting a reveal of the Playstation 5 at some point in the very near future, as apparently Playstation 5 production has already started, according to Takashi Mochizuki on Twitter. Production, he said, has potential for leaks and reveal images, so Sony might be getting ready to finally unveil the Playstation 5.

I expect official reveal of PS5 design is near anyway because, as I wrote in this article, mass production is starting and that means leak risk of console/console image. Given SIE trying to stay ahead of curve, reveal shouldn’t be too far away.

The Playstation 5 hasn’t had any sort of production image revealed for it despite previously having its specifications revealed, despite Microsoft unveiling what the Xbox Series X looks like months ago. All we’ve seen of the Playstation 5 itself is its DualSense controller.

Considering that both the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X are due to come out sometime around the end of this year, it’s puzzling as to why Playstation has been holding off on revealing their own console for this long beyond just the specifications that it has.

We also haven’t seen any of the console’s games, though several have previously been hinted at. It’s possible that Sony is waiting until Playstation 5 production has gotten fully underway, or will be doing it soon in order to cut off the possibility of leaks getting out and ruining the surprise.

There have been many various leaks and hints from a variety of people including Jason Schreier that the Playstation 5 reveal event will be happening sometime in June, but there’s been no actual confirmation from Playstation yet.

Microsoft has already unveiled a number of games that will be available to play on the Xbox Series X, so if Playstation wants to try and keep up they’ll need to unveil their own games soon. Either way, hopefully Sony will make use of Playstation 5 production to finally reveal the console soon.

In the meantime, all we can do is wait and see if an announcement will happen soon, or alternatively wait until the consoles are ready to release sometime near the end of this year.