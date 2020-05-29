Playstation 5 4chan Leak Making Rounds On Internet Before Official Reveal

Playstation announced today that it would be revealing its Playstation 5 console on June 4, but that hasn’t stopped a prediction about leaks from coming true. A Playstation 5 4chan leak has given out a number of alleged factoids about the console, though we’ll have to wait and see how many are true.

The leak has a wide variety of information about the console, but it seems like the Playstation 5 will be a mixed bag. The CPU and GPU clocks aren’t super-stable, and apparently third-party games will be over 30 percent better on the Xbox Series X. Ray-tracing is also 40 percent better on Xbox.

Along with ray-tracing and CPU and GPU, there won’t be any VRS Tier 2 or Mesh shaders on the console, and on top of all that, the original 4chan poster thinks that the Playstation 5’s design is ugly and is also apparently quite big, though again this is up to taste since we haven’t seen it ourselves.

However, the Playstation 5 4chan leak did have a lot of good things to say about the console, too. The Tempest Engine designed to work with the console’s audio apparently works very well, for instance. Playstation Studios is apparently bigger and better than ever, as well, and the console itself is whisper-quiet while the DualSense has great haptic feedback and battery life.

While the console will apparently still cost $499, we may be getting a lot of bang for our buck. Various launch titles that will supposedly be coming to the console include a new Ratchet and Clank game, two racing games (Gran Turismo 6 and a more futuristic title), and some second-party games too.

Other non-launch titles apparently include games like Silent Hill, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Spider-Man 2, the revival of two Playstation 1 era IPs, Half-Life Alyx coming to Playstation VR 2, and more games coming from Capcom, Konami, Koei Tecmo, Atlus, Square Enix and Bethesda.

Naughty Dog and Sony Santa Monica will apparently also be announcing new games, and more Playstation 4 games will be getting ported to the PC including Dreams, The Last Guardian, Gravity Rush, Gran Turismo, and more.

While we don’t know how much of this is actually true, and won’t until June 4, hopefully the Playstation 5 4chan leak isn’t just pulling our leg and there will actually be a lot to see when it releases in November (another tidbit of info from the leak).