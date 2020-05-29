Next-Gen AI And Physics Will Be Just As Good As Next-Gen Visuals, Says Arkane

Arkane Studios’ 20th anniversary came and went this week, and one of the many things the studio said during its celebration was that the team was excited about next-gen consoles. However, while the visuals were definitely a plus, Arkane’s staff was also excited about next-gen AI and physics that would be coming.

While many people are mainly concerned with how games will look on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, being able to handle AI and game physics more realistically is definitely a big plus from Arkane’s own viewpoint. Most of this comes from the expanded memory devs will have to work with on both consoles.

In games, developers often have to make cuts and compromises to avoid going over a certain size, which means that sometimes physics data and AI behavior has to be cut, which can result in physics not working properly or AI being particularly stupid.

Arkane says that the increased memory and the next-gen AI and physics will let the developers at Arkane do a ton of things that they weren’t able to do before the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 came out, though they want to do so much they may still end up having to cut things.

With 20 years of game-making under its belt, Arkane is probably well prepared to make anything that they can think about, especially given the receptions of Prey and Dishonored 2, their two most recent games. We may even see something new about their upcoming game Deathloop from them this summer.

Or, if not, we’ll be able to see everything that the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X can do not just with next-gen AI and physics, but also visuals, resolution, and framerate. And even if we don’t see any games from Arkane this summer, we might end up seeing them either on the Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X sometime during this generation.