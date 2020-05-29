In this Minecraft Dungeons Weapons guide, we will discuss all the weapons available along with their associated stats and attributes. This guide might get long so grab some popcorn and we will get right into the weapons.
Minecraft Dungeons Weapons
The following is a list of all the weapons found in the MC Dungeons. We will divide them into two categories. These would be Melee and Ranged, with unique varieties of these weapon classes also mentioned so you can decide which are the best weapons for your playstyle.
Melee Weapons
Claymore (Random)
- Power:23
- Damage: 101-179
- Weapon Speed: Very low
- Weapon Power: Very high
- Weapon Area: Medium
This is used as a sword like any normal melee weapon.
Dagger
As we already know that a dagger is like a sword but smaller. Kind of like a glorified knife. You can wield two of these at a time.
Dark Katana (Unique)
- Damage: 121-178 melee damage
- Bonuses: Extra Damage to Undead
- Weapon Speed; Low
- Weapon Power: High
- Weapon Area: Medium
This blade is ideal to deal with zombies and skeletons and other enemies of the like.
Diamond Sword (Unique)
- Damage:
- Least: 57
- Normally: 74.5
- Most: 92
This weapon has a variable damage range. It is a unique weapon and it is a great weapon and taken as a mark of an adventurer and hero in the game.
Firebrand (Unique)
- Damage: 71-110 Melee Damage
- Bonuses: Burns Mobs, Spin attack move
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: High
- Weapon Area: Low
Another unique axe in Minecraft dungeons made in the Fiery Forge’s depths that has fiery power. It looks like a spicy axe.
Flail (Unique)
- Damage: 56-77 Melee damage
- Bonuses: Binds and Chains Enemies
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: Medium
- Weapon Area: Low
It can make the enemies unable to move and it can cause a lot of blunt damage to the enemies.
Frost Scythe (Unique)
- Damage: 78 Melee Damage
- Bonuses: Slows Mobs, +2 Soul Gathering
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: Medium
- Weapon Area: Low
This is also a soul gathering weapon and it has freezing capabilities. It’s like the best shard of ice you can have and it will never melt.
Glaive
- Damage: 90-132
- Bonuses: Incredible reach
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: High
- Weapon Area: Medium
This is the weapon that Skeleton Vanguards use and you can get it by killing one of them.
Great Hammer
- Damage: 20 Melee Damage
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: Medium
- Weapon Area: Low
This weapon is best if used on group of enemies because it has an area of damage. It is not very impressive.
Hammer of Gravity (Unique)
- Power: 29
- Damage: 86 melee damage
- Bonuses: Pulls in Enemies
- Abilities: Great Splash
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: Medium
- Weapon Area: Medium
The crystal present in this weapon lets it use the power of gravity and pull in enemies towards you.
Hawkbrand (Unique)
- Damage: 36-58 damage
- Bonuses: Increases critical hit chance
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: Low
- Weapon Area: Low
A unique sword that can do an average amount of damage and warriors are known to use this sword.
Nightmare’s Bite (Unique)
- Damage: 16-38 melee
- Bonuses: Spawns Poison Clouds, Dual Wield
- Weapon Speed: Medium
- Weapon Power: Low
- Weapon Area: Very low
Another unique weapon that has two twin blades that have the ability to poison the enemy.
Sickles
Abilities: Sharpness, Fire Aspect, Rampaging
This weapon has two hooks that can stun the enemy and make them immobile for some time.
Spirit Knife
- Damage: 120
- Bonuses: Thrust attack, +2 Soul Gathering
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: High
- Weapon Area: Low
It uses the wrath of the spirit that it can collect from destroyed enemies.
Sword (common)
Damage: 10-16 melee
This is the weapon you get in the start so there is not a lot to say about it.
The Last Laugh (Unique)
- Damage: 32-75 Melee Damage
- Bonuses: Mobs Drop More Emeralds, Dual Wield
- Weapon Speed: Fast
- Weapon Power: Low
- Weapon Area: Low
This weapon is like sickles and it feels like they are laughing, it’s weird, I know.
Ranged
Bonebow (Unique)
- Damage: 53 -135 ranged damage
- Abilities: Arrows Grow Size
The pride of Pumpkin Pastures, The Bonebow which is capable of making the arrows shot, large in size and they continue to grow larger with time and you know that in this case; Size matters.
Bow
- Damage: 10-25 ranged
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: Medium
This is the simple bow. Don’t have any exceptional stats for this one as this is most basic ranged weapon in the game with which you can throw arrows.
Butterfly Crossbow (Unique)
- Power: 29
- Damage: 19
- Bonuses: High Fire rate
- Abilities: Shoots two enemies
- Weapon Speed: High
- Weapon Power: Low
This bow has a very high fire rate and it has the ability to take out two enemies at once and this weapon is very quick and it can take out enemies before they even see it coming.
Elite Power Bow (Unique)
- Damage: 107-213 ranged
- Bonuses: Strong Charged Attacks, Greater Damage
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: Medium
This is also unique ranged weapon in Minecraft Dungeons. Its construction secrets according to its description in the game have been lost and there is no trace of them.
Feral Soul Crossbow (Unique)
- Damage: 85 Ranged Damage
- Bonuses: Soul Critical Boost, +2 Soul Gathering
- Abilities: Soul Gathering
- Weapon Speed: Low
- Weapon Power: Medium
This weapon is a soul collector and as the legend says, you can hear the souls ridiculing you. I will not recommend it to someone with mental health issues if that’s the case.
Guardian Bow (Unique)
- Damage: 66-199 ranged damage
- Bonuses: Strong charged attacks
- Abilities: Super charged arrows
Fossilized corals were used to make this weapon and it is a unique one so it is not going to be easy to find.
Red Snake (Unique)
- Damage: 31-92 ranged damage
- Bonuses: Strong charged attacks
- Abilities: Arrows sometimes explode when shot
This bow has the ability to make the arrows explode causing more damage than a non-exploding arrow.
The Pink Scoundrel (Unique)
- Damage: 28-57 ranged damage
- Bonuses: Hits multiple targets
- Abilities: Chance to enrage mobs
Mobs can be enraged with this weapon and they start attacking every living being close to them. This is a unique weapon.
The Green Menace (Unique)
- Damage: 25- 26 ranged
- Abilities: Spawns poison clouds, Hits multiple targets
This weapon can deal poison damage. It is a rare weapon and it can help you take out mobs of enemies easily.