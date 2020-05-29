In this Minecraft Dungeons Weapons guide, we will discuss all the weapons available along with their associated stats and attributes. This guide might get long so grab some popcorn and we will get right into the weapons.

Minecraft Dungeons Weapons

The following is a list of all the weapons found in the MC Dungeons. We will divide them into two categories. These would be Melee and Ranged, with unique varieties of these weapon classes also mentioned so you can decide which are the best weapons for your playstyle.

Melee Weapons

Claymore (Random)

Power:23

Damage: 101-179

Weapon Speed: Very low

Weapon Power: Very high

Weapon Area: Medium

This is used as a sword like any normal melee weapon.

Dagger

As we already know that a dagger is like a sword but smaller. Kind of like a glorified knife. You can wield two of these at a time.

Dark Katana (Unique)

Damage: 121-178 melee damage

Bonuses: Extra Damage to Undead

Weapon Speed; Low

Weapon Power: High

Weapon Area: Medium

This blade is ideal to deal with zombies and skeletons and other enemies of the like.

Diamond Sword (Unique)

Damage:

Least: 57

Normally: 74.5

Most: 92

This weapon has a variable damage range. It is a unique weapon and it is a great weapon and taken as a mark of an adventurer and hero in the game.

Firebrand (Unique)

Damage: 71-110 Melee Damage

Bonuses: Burns Mobs, Spin attack move

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: High

Weapon Area: Low

Another unique axe in Minecraft dungeons made in the Fiery Forge’s depths that has fiery power. It looks like a spicy axe.

Flail (Unique)

Damage: 56-77 Melee damage

Bonuses: Binds and Chains Enemies

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: Medium

Weapon Area: Low

It can make the enemies unable to move and it can cause a lot of blunt damage to the enemies.

Frost Scythe (Unique)

Damage: 78 Melee Damage

Bonuses: Slows Mobs, +2 Soul Gathering

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: Medium

Weapon Area: Low

This is also a soul gathering weapon and it has freezing capabilities. It’s like the best shard of ice you can have and it will never melt.

Glaive

Damage: 90-132

Bonuses: Incredible reach

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: High

Weapon Area: Medium

This is the weapon that Skeleton Vanguards use and you can get it by killing one of them.

Great Hammer

Damage: 20 Melee Damage

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: Medium

Weapon Area: Low

This weapon is best if used on group of enemies because it has an area of damage. It is not very impressive.

Hammer of Gravity (Unique)

Power: 29

Damage: 86 melee damage

Bonuses: Pulls in Enemies

Abilities: Great Splash

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: Medium

Weapon Area: Medium

The crystal present in this weapon lets it use the power of gravity and pull in enemies towards you.

Hawkbrand (Unique)

Damage: 36-58 damage

Bonuses: Increases critical hit chance

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: Low

Weapon Area: Low

A unique sword that can do an average amount of damage and warriors are known to use this sword.

Nightmare’s Bite (Unique)

Damage: 16-38 melee

Bonuses: Spawns Poison Clouds, Dual Wield

Weapon Speed: Medium

Weapon Power: Low

Weapon Area: Very low

Another unique weapon that has two twin blades that have the ability to poison the enemy.

Sickles

Abilities: Sharpness, Fire Aspect, Rampaging

This weapon has two hooks that can stun the enemy and make them immobile for some time.

Spirit Knife

Damage: 120

Bonuses: Thrust attack, +2 Soul Gathering

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: High

Weapon Area: Low

It uses the wrath of the spirit that it can collect from destroyed enemies.

Sword (common)

Damage: 10-16 melee

This is the weapon you get in the start so there is not a lot to say about it.

The Last Laugh (Unique)

Damage: 32-75 Melee Damage

Bonuses: Mobs Drop More Emeralds, Dual Wield

Weapon Speed: Fast

Weapon Power: Low

Weapon Area: Low

This weapon is like sickles and it feels like they are laughing, it’s weird, I know.

Ranged

Bonebow (Unique)

Damage: 53 -135 ranged damage

Abilities: Arrows Grow Size

The pride of Pumpkin Pastures, The Bonebow which is capable of making the arrows shot, large in size and they continue to grow larger with time and you know that in this case; Size matters.

Bow

Damage: 10-25 ranged

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: Medium

This is the simple bow. Don’t have any exceptional stats for this one as this is most basic ranged weapon in the game with which you can throw arrows.

Butterfly Crossbow (Unique)

Power: 29

Damage: 19

Bonuses: High Fire rate

Abilities: Shoots two enemies

Weapon Speed: High

Weapon Power: Low

This bow has a very high fire rate and it has the ability to take out two enemies at once and this weapon is very quick and it can take out enemies before they even see it coming.

Elite Power Bow (Unique)

Damage: 107-213 ranged

Bonuses: Strong Charged Attacks, Greater Damage

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: Medium

This is also unique ranged weapon in Minecraft Dungeons. Its construction secrets according to its description in the game have been lost and there is no trace of them.

Feral Soul Crossbow (Unique)

Damage: 85 Ranged Damage

Bonuses: Soul Critical Boost, +2 Soul Gathering

Abilities: Soul Gathering

Weapon Speed: Low

Weapon Power: Medium

This weapon is a soul collector and as the legend says, you can hear the souls ridiculing you. I will not recommend it to someone with mental health issues if that’s the case.

Guardian Bow (Unique)

Damage: 66-199 ranged damage

Bonuses: Strong charged attacks

Abilities: Super charged arrows

Fossilized corals were used to make this weapon and it is a unique one so it is not going to be easy to find.

Red Snake (Unique)

Damage: 31-92 ranged damage

Bonuses: Strong charged attacks

Abilities: Arrows sometimes explode when shot

This bow has the ability to make the arrows explode causing more damage than a non-exploding arrow.

The Pink Scoundrel (Unique)

Damage: 28-57 ranged damage

Bonuses: Hits multiple targets

Abilities: Chance to enrage mobs

Mobs can be enraged with this weapon and they start attacking every living being close to them. This is a unique weapon.

The Green Menace (Unique)

Damage: 25- 26 ranged

Abilities: Spawns poison clouds, Hits multiple targets

This weapon can deal poison damage. It is a rare weapon and it can help you take out mobs of enemies easily.