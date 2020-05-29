Death Stranding Was Profitable: Kojima

Death Stranding may possibly have succeeded in introducing a new genre but was the game successful in terms of profits as well? That question has been looming ever since Death Stranding was released last November, even birthing rumors that the resulting sales left Sony a bit disappointed.

In an interview from late March, game director Hideo Kojima confirmed that Death Stranding was indeed profitable on PlayStation 4 but refrained from going into any specifics. He added that when including the collective development expenses, sales from Death Stranding were “enough” for Kojima Productions to begin work on its next project.

It [Death Stranding] exceeded the profitable line at all, so I can say “success”, including the collecting of development costs. Don’t worry, we have enough profit to be ready for the next title.

Kojima also confirmed that the next project in question is currently in the planning stage and interestingly, came at the heels of a “big project” falling through recently. He refrained from mentioning any details but did state that the acquisition rumors for Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill were false.

Take note that just a few weeks after this interview was conducted, a new rumor began circulating that Sony has decided to not fund the next Kojima Productions project due to Death Stranding’s underwhelming sales. While the rumor was never officially acknowledged, the source—Dusk Golem—has a proven track record when it comes to leaking information.

Kojima Productions will now be releasing Death Stranding on PC in July, which will feature a high frame-rate and support for ultra-wide monitors. In addition, the game will be using the controversial Denuvo anti-tamper technology as a safeguard against the menace of piracy. Furthermore, Death Stranding on PC will feature partial controller support, meaning that some parts of the game will require the use of keyboards or mice.