Cyberpunk 2077 Hands-On Demo Teased For Night City Wire

CD Projekt Red will be hosting an online event exclusively for Cyberpunk 2077 called Night City Wire in about a couple of weeks. The developer was already presumed to be bringing new gameplay footage and the post-release content plans to the livestream but according to a new update, CD Projekt Red will be bringing something more special for Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

During a recent earnings report, CD Projekt Red stated that Cyberpunk 2077 has now “entered its final and most intensive pre-release development phase” and hence, will see no further delays of any kind. Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to go gold somewhere in mid-August before officially releasing in mid-September. At Night City Wire, where the developer will be showing more of the game, will also be where the developer has teased (via SpielTimes) a hands-on demo.

Without any more details, the nature of the demo is questionable. CD Projekt Red may as well be just sharing new gameplay footage but the specific mention of “hands-on” implies something more personal. There is reason to believe that the developer will be equipping the press with a behind-the-scenes Cyberpunk 2077 demo opportunity. Hence, media outlets and publications will be sharing their own gameplay and previews while paving way to the release window. For the time being, a demo for the players though seems a bit unlikely.

Night City Wire will take place on June 11. You can expect to catch the livestream from the usual Twitch and YouTube platforms. CD Projekt Red should be announcing the dates and schedule soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17, 2020. There will also be a Google Stadia version down the road, as well as an Xbox Series X enhanced version that will be given away for free to all who own the game on Xbox One. The game was previously tagged to release within this month but was then delayed for additional development time. However, that was in the past and as mentioned above, there will be no further delays.