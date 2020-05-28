Xbox Series X Backwards Compatibility Doubles Frame-Rate, Adds HDR, Reduces Load Times

Xbox Series X will feature an advanced form of backwards compatibility support when the next-generation console launches later in the year. Microsoft has teased as such in the past and is now adding details to just how games from past generations will take full advantage of the monstrous hardware of Xbox Series X.

There are already “thousands” of backwards compatible games that are being played internally at Microsoft and will be available for players at launch, said director of program management Jason Ronald in a new blog. Xbox Series X was not only designed to the most powerful next-generation console but also the most compatible as well. Hence, the reason Microsoft is taking such pride in the gigantic leap that backwards compatibility has taken within a single generation.

With more than 100,000 hours of play testing already completed, thousands of games are already playable on Xbox Series X today, from the biggest blockbusters to cult classics and fan favorites.

Ronald stated that all backwards compatible games will “look and play better than ever before” on Xbox Series X. For certain games, the next-generation console will not only increase the supported resolution but also double the frame-rates from 30 to 60 or 60 to 120; all without the need of developers doing any additional work, and relying on the console to do all of the heavy lifting.

Ronald also confirmed that the custom NVMe SSD technology will significantly reduce the in-game load times for all backwards compatible games, in addition to the same games making use of the new Quick Resume feature of Xbox Series X.

Furthermore, and perhaps the most interesting feat, Xbox Series X features an innovative HDR reconstruction technique that will automatically add HDR support to games from past generations. Ronald stated that the enabling of HDR will have zero impact to performance and players can look forward to seeing their games from almost two decades ago in HDR format.

Xbox Series X is slated for launch during the holiday season at the end of the year. Microsoft has not announced an exact release date or price point, but an announcement for either one of them or both is expected to arrive in July when another online stream event will showcase first-party gameplay from the upcoming console.