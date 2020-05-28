Rainbow Six Siege PS5 FPS Won’t Go Above 60?

Apparently, the Rainbow Six Siege PS5 framerate won’t be going above 60 frames per second, if Official Playstation Magazine listing is to be believed. Though nothing else was elaborated on, it’s still sure to be a disappointment for any Siege player that was hoping for faster gameplay with the PlayStation 5’s higher framerate capabilities.

Now we think that if the FPS are locked at 60, then the resolution of R6S on PS5 would be native 4K. However, for a competitive shooter like Rainbow Six Siege, do we really need 4K resolution? It’s pretty likely that fans will be divided on this one.

We are hoping that Ubisoft will offer more FPS on the next-gen consoles even if they are being offered at 1080p. So yes, a graphics mod offering 1080p and 120FPS could be preferable. Rainbow Six Siege is confirmed to be the launch title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

If Rainbow Six Siege turns out to be a 60 FPS game on PS5 and Series X, does that mean we will also get the same resolution and FPS for Rainbow Six Quarantine? It’s possible Ubisoft didn’t want to spend much time on porting RS6 to PS5 and Xbox Series, and they’ll bring all the bells and whistles that Siege should have had with Rainbow Six Quarantine.

In any case, we will get the official confirmation soon. For the time being, fans are excited for the PlayStation 5 event that is heavily rumored to be next week as part of the Summer of Gaming that will be replacing E3 and other major summer gaming events.

After that, in the coming months, we are expecting to see a lot of new reveals based on both current-gen and next-gen consoles. It might be a pandemic but the gaming companies aren’t planning to slow down much with the reveals. So stay tuned for further updates!