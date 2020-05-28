Phil Spencer Regrets Not Being Able To Hold Xbox Series X Events

Despite how good the Xbox Series X looks on paper, and despite the game previews we got several weeks ago, no one has actually been able to get hands-on experience with the console on account of the pandemic. Apparently, Phil Spencer regrets that Xbox Series X events can’t happen right now.

Something like the X would have likely been shown off at E3 and any number of other events normally frequented by Microsoft, ranging from E3 to Gamescom and more. However, with essentially every major convention across all mediums cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ll have to wait and see.

Since the console is supposed to be coming around at the end of each year, depending on how long the pandemic lasts that may be thew first time that anyone aside from a few lucky press journalists will be able to really get their hands on the Xbox Series X.

Of course, the lack of Xbox Series X events isn’t the only problem that Microsoft might be facing on account of the pandemic. Along with prospective buyers not being able to play the console for themselves, supply difficulties will also be an issue due to the pandemic.

Many factories that would otherwise be assembling the consoles and many shipping services that would be taking them to stores, plus the stores themselves, are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so there’s a possibility that, much like The Last Of Us 2, Microsoft might have to delay the console to allow time to get the consoles out.

Spencer is, however, confident that the release of the actual console will go off without a hitch, though actually getting launch titles out on time is another story. Either way, even without Xbox Series X events, hopefully the Xbox Series X has a great launch and a great life this coming generation.